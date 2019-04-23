Machias talks grease traps, speeding and an unlicensed marijuana shop

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

An unusual assortment of subjects made up the agenda of the Machias Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, April 10.

First, Maine Coast Heritage Trust representative Jacob Van de Sande answered questions regarding the trust’s offer to donate the Machias River Redemption Center to the town for demolition, to create a new green space alongside Main Street. The town will vote on that question on Tuesday, April 23.