Machias

Machias talks grease traps, speeding and an unlicensed marijuana shop

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

An unusual assortment of subjects made up the agenda of the Machias Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, April 10.

First, Maine Coast Heritage Trust representative Jacob Van de Sande answered questions regarding the trust’s offer to donate the Machias River Redemption Center to the town for demolition, to create a new green space alongside Main Street. The town will vote on that question on Tuesday, April 23.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanApr 23,2019
Related Posts
No image
FEDCAP finds jobs for impoverished parents
Maine Veterans Project completes 12 roofs in 12 months
Felting weekend offered in Eastport
Get Redzone save $15/month