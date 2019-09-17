Machias selectboard gets to work on adult use marijuana ordinance

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Last winter, Machias voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana sales in Machias. Now, the Machias Board of Selectmen is preparing language for a recreational, or adult use, marijuana ordinance that would govern its sale, should residents vote to adopt it.

In 2016, Maine voters approved a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana. At that time, Machias voters narrowly opposed the measure, with 501 opposed and 486 in favor.