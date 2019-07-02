Machias

Machias parts ways with Police Chief Dwelley

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias Town Manager Christina Therrien has confirmed that Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley is no longer employed by the town of Machias, effective Friday, June 28.
Therrien said only that it is a town personnel matter and therefore she is unable to comment, but the town will now begin the search for a new police chief.

Dwelley said he would not comment "on the termination," but that he has consulted an attorney.

"There's a protocol by which I can follow up and appeal and that's what I'm doing," said Dwelley.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJul 02,2019
Related Posts
No image
Ice fisherman’s bonanza
No image
Columbia News
Machiasport urges residents to weigh in on embattled Pettegrow Point purchase at special town meeting