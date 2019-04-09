Machias

Machias Memorial seniors finish unique academic rite of passage

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Covering topics as diverse as Nutrition for Infants, the Evolution of the Ford Mustang and Seasonal Employment in Downeast Maine, area seniors have just completed their Senior Exhibitions, a rite of passage at Machias Memorial High School. Students choose their subjects and their mentors early in the school year, then conduct their research all year long before delivering a formal presentation for their final grade. Every MMHS senior participates in the seminar, which is conducted as part of the English program.

DylanApr 09,2019
