Does it seem like there is always a police vehicle at Machias Memorial High School (MMHS)? Well there is! MMHS and Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School (RMG) are coming to the end of the first year of their School Resource Officer Program. Through a partnership between the Machias School Department and the Town of Machias a police officer has been present on campus five days a week for the 2018-2019 school year.