Machias High alumni kick it into high gear

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Wendy Schoppee is the newly elected president of the Machias Memorial High School Alumni Association and she is overflowing with ideas for a new, improved association.

“Last year the association was going to close,” said Schoppee, pointing to volunteer fatigue on an overworked steering committee. Instead, they rallied, recruited a few more people to the board, and elected Schoppee as their president. Now they’ve set their sights on welcoming Machias alumni back to the best August reunion ever.