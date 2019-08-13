From Machias to Fenway and back again

A tour bus full of Downeast Red Sox fans attended the Aug. 10 game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The trip was organized by the Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce with lots of help from Dean McGuire of McGuire Seasonal Services, who scouted the tickets and hotel accommodations. MBCC Executive Director Sharon Mack said the event is less about raising money and more about the chamber creating offerings for its community. “Our hotel was across the street from Fenway, you couldn’t get any closer than we were,” said Mack.