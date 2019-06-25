In Machias, experts explore fisheries management from a bird’s-eye view at State of the Science Conference

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

For two days last week Machias was the epicenter of Maine fisheries knowledge when more than 150 scientists, fishermen, and regulators attended the State of the Science Conference at the University of Maine at Machias (UMM). The event was designed to create intellectual cross-pollination between fields ranging from marine biology to social science, with the goal of creating better science to support ecosystem-based fishery management practices.