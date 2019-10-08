Machias

In Machias, Child and Family Director Landry talks abuse prevention and mental health

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Maine newcomer Dr. Todd Landry has weathered the transition from southern summers to northern winters before. His 20-plus year career working with children and families has taken him in and out of Texas several times, including two years spent as the head of Nebraska’s Division of Children and Family Services.

“A few folks have asked, ‘Are you sure about winters in Maine?’’ said Landry. “But my wife and I joke that we know the first winter is usually the hardest, then it gets better after that.”

