Machias

Machias Bay Chamber Series begins its 50th season

The Machias Bay Chamber Concert Series launches its 50th Anniversary season with 4 evening performances.  The opening concert on Tuesday, July 9 features the Jupiter String Quartet, a world-class ensemble in residence at the University of Illinois. Next, the Series offers a Piano Trio performing pieces both “old and new” on July 16. On July 23, MBCC presents a program of French music with tenor, oboe and piano. The originator of the Series, Thomas Wolf, will be attending this concert and speaking a bit about the history of Bay Chamber Concerts.  

DylanJun 25,2019
