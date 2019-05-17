Machias arrests expand on countywide drug sweep
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
On the evening of Thursday, May 16, multiple local sources reported an apparent group arrest taking place at the Machias River Redemption Center on Main Street in Machias.
Today, Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland confirmed that three more people were arrested as part of a crackdown on the acquisition of illicit drugs in New York City and the distribution of those drugs throughout Hancock and Washington Counties.