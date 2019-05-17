Police

Machias arrests expand on countywide drug sweep

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On the evening of Thursday, May 16, multiple local sources reported an apparent group arrest taking place at the Machias River Redemption Center on Main Street in Machias. 

Today, Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland confirmed that three more people were arrested as part of a crackdown on the acquisition of illicit drugs in New York City and the distribution of those drugs throughout Hancock and Washington Counties. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Sarah_DedmonMay 17,2019
Related Posts
Thank you for years of support
No image
PRSWDD to stay open—for now
No image
A true Thanksgiving tale of giving