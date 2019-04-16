Local film ‘When the Chevy Breaks’ premieres at UMM

When the Chevy Breaks (How Small Towns Fix Big Problems) tells a collection of stories, ranging from Machias taking on the world’s most powerful navy (on a Sunday after church), to an amputee father waiting for his son to return from Afghanistan so they can hike up Mt. Katahdin together. All these stories of overcoming obstacles, big and small, are set against the spectacle of Downeast Coastal Maine, including Eastport, Jonesport, Machias and way out west Kingfield — a parade of persistent people you’ll only meet here.