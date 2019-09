by Karen Wood

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles focused on cancer survivors, how they learned they had cancer, and how they’re doing now. Next month is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Hi, my name is Karen and I have stage 3 breast cancer. I have had a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. The doctors are trying to give me 10 years of life with the help of an estrogen-blocking medicine I take every day