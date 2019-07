by Nancy Lebo

Renowned local veteran Edward K. Browne turned 100 years old last week, and was celebrated at the Machias Veterans’ Home where he lives today. Last fall, Nancy Lebo sat down with her friend Ed and wrote this essay documenting his experiences in WWII.

This is the life of Edward K. Browne, WW II veteran who was captured and held in a German prison camp for 10 months.