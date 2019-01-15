Machias

Legislation proposed by Rep. Will Tuell

Representative Will Tuell (R-E. Machias) won re-election in November and sits on the Marine Resources Committee. Tuell represents House District 139, which includes the towns of Cutler, East Machias, Eastport, Lubec, Machias, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs, Whiting, and Trescott Township.

 

An Act to Reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility 

 

Resolve, Naming a Highway and Renaming a Bridge in the Town of Whiting

 

An Act Concerning the Composition of the Criminal Law Advisory Commission 

