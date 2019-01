by Ruth Leubecker

It was a year with record-breaking events and divisive issues -- issues that promise great tumult in 2019.

But first, looking in the rearview mirror, the year 2018 began with a dramatic international incident when a brining shed collapsed in a storm and sailed to Campobello. Tempers flared and dialogue festered, but not for long after the battered shed -- such as it was -- came home to Lubec.