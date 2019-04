by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

In a letter sent by Senator Angus King (I-ME) to the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, he expressed concern that the IRS is conducting a disproportionate number of tax audits in Maine’s two poorest counties — Piscataquis and Washington.

“The IRS’s misdirected audits of lower-income Americans have led to higher-than-average audit rates in two of Maine’s most underprivileged counties,” wrote King.