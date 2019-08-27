Kids’ day, concerts, photo-contest calendars top off summer at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library

by Nancy Beal

A flurry of activity from concerts to calendars signals the end of summer at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library this week. A celebration of the closing season kicks off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (August 31), highlighted by the arrival of Bess the Book Bus. Librarian/driver Jennifer Frances has become a familiar figure on the library’s lawn in August, calling kids to board the bus, peruse her supply of publisher-donated new hardback books and pick what tickles their fancies.