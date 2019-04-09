Jonesport war memorial, food truck law, IGA repair

by Nancy Beal

The site of the original Jonesport-Beals High School on Jonesport’s Main Street is currently being used to store various sizes of crushed granite going into the construction of the new bridge to Beals Island, but from 1968 to 2016 it housed the old brick school building—and a war memorial standing in front of it. Prior to the demolition of the high school, the memorial was moved to the library lawn. Now, some in town want to see its replacement back on the old location.