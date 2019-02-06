Jonesport budget committee readies figures for March 11 town meeting

by Nancy Beal

The Jonesport budget committee met January 30 and reviewed selectmen’s recommendations for a 2019-20 budget that totaled $728,961. After an hour’s discussion, the five-person panel added nearly $6,000 to that total. Members of the committee present included Wendy Beal, chair, John Church, Shane Farris, Lois Hubbard and Jane McMichen. Absent for medical reasons were Boyde Crowley and Paul Iossa. Also present were the town’s three selectmen, their office assistant and the town treasurer/tax collector.