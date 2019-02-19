Jonesport to act on medical marijuana ordinance Feb. 27

by Nancy Beal

An ordinance governing the licensing of medical marijuana retail stores, manufacturing and testing facilities will be placed before Jonesporters next week. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, the proposed nine-page ordinance will be aired at a public hearing followed by a vote to accept or reject it. If accepted by a majority of those present and voting, it will become effective immediately. Copies of the proposal are available at the town office, where next week’s hearing and vote will be held.