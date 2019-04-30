Machias

Hitchings named WCCOG Destination Director

 

Washington County Council of Governments Executive Director Judy East is very pleased to announce the promotion of Regional Planner Crystal Hitchings to the position of Destination Development Director.

Ms. Hitchings has proven herself as an exceptional promoter of the Bold Coast Region (https://discoverboldcoast.com/) and has developed solid working relationships with businesses, Chambers, municipalities and schools to help us all see this beautiful region in which we live through the fresh eyes of an eager new visitor.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanApr 30,2019
Related Posts
DSF hosts Annual Smelt Fry in Columbia Falls on April 21
No image
Machias Bulldogs drop 5-6
No image
Columbia, Whitneyville Library News, Welsey
Get Redzone save $15/month