Machias

Hayward retires from RCC after 33 years of service

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Larry Hayward did not want a big fuss when he retired from the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) last month, but Deputy Director Joshua Rolfe didn’t let the occasion go unmarked.

“They had an awful lot of fun with my retirement,” said Hayward, who lives in Lubec. Hayward retired from the position of Emergency Communications Specialist but served as the Operational Supervisor for most of his 33 years at the RCC. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJan 08,2019
Related Posts
WaCo grows as ‘adventure cycling’ destination
No image
Maine’s Chief Caretaker Recalls Downeast Jaunts
No image
Logbook of local shipwrecks recovered at Old Town auction
Advertisement

Advertise here

Call

(207) 669-8218