Hayward retires from RCC after 33 years of service

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Larry Hayward did not want a big fuss when he retired from the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) last month, but Deputy Director Joshua Rolfe didn’t let the occasion go unmarked.

“They had an awful lot of fun with my retirement,” said Hayward, who lives in Lubec. Hayward retired from the position of Emergency Communications Specialist but served as the Operational Supervisor for most of his 33 years at the RCC.