Greenhorns Insect and Cider camps coming up

Join Greenhorns for Insect Camp Sept. 6-7 in Pembroke to learn more about insect habitat and behavior, their ecology, reproduction, population dynamics and impact on agricultural production. Our teachers will cover landscape design, natural beekeeping, learning how to mitigate pesticide impacts and create sanctuaries for these critical creatures on our farms and on our landscapes. You don't have to own land to learn how to help the insects!

One thing we’ve got in Washington County is a healthy forest edge full of feral apple trees!