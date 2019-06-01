Governor Mills directs flags lowered immediately in honor of Virginia Beach victims
In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Janet Mills directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, in honor of the victims of a Friday shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia and issued the following statement: "Maine grieves with Virginia for the lives lost Friday in a devastating, senseless act of violence," said Governor Mills.