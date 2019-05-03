Top Stories

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES NEW PRERELEASE CENTER WILL BE BUILT ON SITE OF MACHIASPORT PRISON

 

Governor Mills & Washington County Legislators Announce Agreement on Future of Downeast Correctional Facility

Governor Janet Mills and the Washington County Delegation announced today that they have reached an agreement to build a new pre-release center on the grounds of the existing Downeast Correctional Facility. This agreement comes in lieu of an earlier proposal to open a facility elsewhere in Washington County.

Sarah_DedmonMay 03,2019
