Machias

Gendron speaks at Rotary, ‘There’s no such thing as a perfect hockey player’

 

by Ruth Leubecker

Red Gendron in 2013 became the fifth head coach in University of Maine history to coach men’s ice hockey.

His stellar career has constantly built on the steady achieving that led him back to Maine. From the New Jersey Devils to the Albany River Rats to the Indiana Ice, he then moved to coaching positions at the University of Massachusetts and Yale, where he guided that team to their first national championship in the school’s history in 2013.

