Fremont Street String Band to perform at Cobscook Fundraiser

Students at the Cobscook Experiential Program invite the community to an all you can eat pizza and music fundraiser on Friday, March 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. Students are raising money for two upcoming trips, one to Saint John, New Brunswick in March and another to Washington, DC in April. Washington County’s favorite Yankee bluegrass quintet, Fremont Street String Band, will perform. Students are also organizing a raffle of new family camping items and children’s life jackets. The suggested donation for the dinner is $10 per person or $25 per family.