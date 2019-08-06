Former Moosabec educator still walking cross-country for vets

by Nancy Beal

Two-and-a-half months into his coast-to-coast trek to raise awareness of homeless veterans’ issues (see MVNO, June 5, 2019), William Shuttleworth is ahead of schedule. The former Union 103 (Jonesport and Beals) superintendent began his journey May 15 at his home in Newburyport, Massachusetts with a big send-off from well-wishers, and set off on his “10 Million Steps for Vets,” as he calls his campaign, with his wife accompanying him for the first leg.