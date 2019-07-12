Former Machias police chief strikes deal with town

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias Town Manager Christina Therrien issued a statement on Friday, July 12, addressing a change in the town’s arrangement with recently-fired Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley.

“Prior to the board making a decision regarding Mr. Dwelley’s grievance, Mr. Dwelley and the town agreed to characterize Mr. Dwelley’s separation as a resignation instead of a termination and to provide Mr. Dwelley with severance pay recognizing his years of service to the town.”