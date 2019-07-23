Folk Guitarists/Vocalists Simons and Goodwin return to Peabody Library summer music program August 2

by Nancy Beal

Folk guitarists Bob Simons and Renee Goodwin have been friends since the 1960s. In 2006, they merged their singing and instrumental talents and, for the past decade, as a duo they call Simons and Goodwin, they have entertained audience in coffeehouses, pubs, private parties and concerts indoor and out. On Friday, August 2, they will bring their songs back to Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library where they have already delivered several popular concerts in earlier years of the library’s Music in the Library summer concert series.