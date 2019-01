The H. D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben will host a concert with Acadian fiddler Gus La Casse 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

La Casse, who is described as a passionate and masterful player who values tradition, has a repertoire that reflects his innovative spirit and dedication to the Cape Breton and Acadian fiddle traditions. He plays both standards of the genre and his original material.