Fearing store’s closure, community rallies to support consignment shop

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Elissa Sieber went online Dec. 27 to make a sad announcement. After struggling to stay open for many months, Sieber and her husband, Ryan Sieber, decided to close their Machias-based consignment shop, Posh: Home of the Frugal Fashionista, but an automated suggestion from Facebook changed their course.

“As soon as I made the post, right on the top of it Facebook suggested ‘Ask your community for support,’” said Elissa Sieber, “and I thought well, I could try this one last thing.”