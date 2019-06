by Wayne Smith

My father started dairy farming at his house in Jonesboro with about nine cows back in the 50s. He used stainless steel machines and put the milk in milk cans, and he had a cooler with water in it so that the milk wouldn't curdle. Every day, Shoppe’s Dairy in Machias would pick up the milk and bottle it over there. When he went in the service for two years, my grandfather and grandmother milked the cows. Every night, my grandmother washed the dishes.