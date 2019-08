by Natalie Boomer

The Pembroke Trotting Association is hosting the Washington County Fair. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, the fairgrounds will be set up on the Old Country Road in Pembroke.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. various events will take place like train rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, carriage rides, face painting, apple cider demonstrations, blacksmith demonstrations, children’s games, craft tables and more.