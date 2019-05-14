Fact-finding fails to unlock stalemate in Moosabec teacher contract talks

by Nancy Beal

Teachers at the three schools in the Moosabec area have been working without a contract since last September when the three-year collective bargaining agreement with the joint school board expired and teachers and the board failed to agree on the terms of its replacement (see MVNO, December 5, 2018). Last month, the recommendations of a fact-finding panel were handed down and last week they became public. The two sides were still at an impasse.