Expressions builds on 76 years of tradition in Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

It was hot that June, more than 75 years ago. A young woman was about to graduate from Machias Memorial High School, so she and her two sisters made the long drive to Ellsworth for celebratory flowers. By the time they arrived back in Machias, all of their flowers were wilted. Having no other florist nearby, they asked their parents for help.

“Mr. and Mrs. Parlin had beautiful gardens, so they went to them and asked them if they could have some for graduation,” said Rhonda Reynolds.