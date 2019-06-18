Entrepreneurial 4th graders make donations from business profits
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
Fourth graders at the Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School in Machias created, branded, bottled and sold their very own bug spray. Oofer Bugs is a natural bug repellent, and it was so popular they even had to make a second batch to fill all of their orders.
“We had originally started with 100 of these bottles, thinking that if we could get $5 apiece, if we can get the $500, we would do well,” said RMG teacher Tom Manship. “We ended up selling over $1,000 worth.”