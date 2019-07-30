Eastport to host Maine State Chili Championship

by Jayna Smith

A chili cooking contest is planned for Saturday, August 10, in downtown Eastport. This won’t be just any chili contest, however; it is the CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) Maine State Chili Championship.

Competitive chili cook Jenny Windsor and her husband Jack, fairly new residents of Alexander, attended a small chili cookoff in Calais last fall. It was that event that inspired Jenny to organize this competition that raises funds for local charities.