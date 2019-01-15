East Machias

DOT says East Machias potholes mended, for now

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) has plans to repair 1.79 miles of Route 1 in East Machias but, unfortunately for frustrated local drivers, those repairs can’t take place until 2020. 

The stretch of Route 1 northbound that immediately follows Pope’s Bridge in East Machias has become notorious for its enormous potholes during the winter months. Though DOT crews work regularly to refill the holes, many local drivers complain of damage to their vehicles.

DylanJan 15,2019
