It’s been a cold, icy winter, but believe it or not, we’ll all be in T-shirts soon — Machias Wild Blueberry Festival T-shirts, that is.

Help coax warm, sunny days our way by entering the festival’s T-shirt design contest. If your design is selected, you’ll see it not only on hundreds of festival-goers but on the US Postal cancellation stamp available during the festival and for an additional month at the Machias post office.