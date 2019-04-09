Democrats are trying to tax heating fuels and gasoline

by Rep. Jeff Hanley (R-Pittston)

Living in Maine is more expensive than many parts of the country. Our size and location require Mainers to pay more to heat our homes in winter and to travel longer distances to and from work.

In spite of this fact, Maine Democrats in the legislature seem to be relentless in their pursuit of taxing our fuels. They are seeking to tax home heating fuel, our propane, kerosene, diesel, gasoline and other fuels.

They are intent on taxing every conservable thing we need in our daily lives.