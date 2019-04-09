Machias

Democrats are trying to tax heating fuels and gasoline

 

by Rep. Jeff Hanley (R-Pittston)

Living in Maine is more expensive than many parts of the country. Our size and location require Mainers to pay more to heat our homes in winter and to travel longer distances to and from work.

In spite of this fact, Maine Democrats in the legislature seem to be relentless in their pursuit of taxing our fuels. They are seeking to tax home heating fuel, our propane, kerosene, diesel, gasoline and other fuels.

They are intent on taxing every conservable thing we need in our daily lives.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanApr 09,2019
Related Posts
No image
Outdoor track athletes honored
Bruce LeRoy Pennell - Whitneyville
No image
Anson Berry and the mystery of White Bird
Get Redzone save $15/month