A defining reality Downeast could be rural broadband
by Ruth Leubecker
Closing the digital service gap just became significantly more likely with Sen. Angus King’s latest move to make affordable broadband more accessible.
King, a founder and co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, has long touted the vital necessity of bringing high-speed, affordable broadband to Washington County. Many thousands of Internet users remain deprived of such a connection, viewed increasingly as an economic imperative.