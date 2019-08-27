DECH welcomes two practitioners home to Washington County

Down East Community Hospital welcomes Jordan Porter, DNP, FNP-BC, to our Family Practice in Machias. Jordan is a highly trained nursing professional who is happy to be back in Washington County where he intends to do his best to improve the health outcomes for his family, friends, and the community.

Jordan is passionate about the people of Washington County. He grew up on Gardner’s Lake and has many family members who live and work in the Down East area. He loves the ocean and the rugged coast of Maine.