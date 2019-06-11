Countywide crime spree ends in arrest

by Jayna Smith

A day that included three structure fires, a home invasion and auto theft started early in Princeton on Sunday, June 9 and ended late the same day in Trenton after drawing multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency dispatchers into its wake.

It all started at dawn when Princeton Fire Chief Tony Ramsdell said a call came in at 4:29 a.m. and “was dispatched as a double structure fire.” Six area fire departments responded to two early morning structure fires in Princeton.