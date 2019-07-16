Could adult use marijuana bring sales tax revenue to Machias?

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A bill carried over until the second year of the 129th legislature could offer towns a way to profit from the sale and cultivation of marijuana in their towns. LD 335, “An Act To Require the State To Distribute 12 Percent of Adult Use Marijuana Retail Sales and Excise Tax Revenue to Generating Municipalities” passed the House by a vote of 88 to 54 before adjournment on June 20.

The bill was originally written to return 25 percent to generating municipalities, but was amended down to 12 percent by the appropriations committee.