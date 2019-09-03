Costly day for taxpayers as special legislative session falls far short

by Ruth Leubecker

“I don’t think much was accomplished this session. One might wonder why we even had one,” said Rep. Will Tuell last week.

The East Machias legislator said he might’ve just as well stayed on his couch as gone to Augusta and collected a hundred dollars. “Basically everyone went to lunch and got caught up with their friends. It was a waste,” he said. “We were down there (Augusta) from about 10:30 or 11 in the morning until 8 pm. Probably we only had about one and a half hours of talking.”