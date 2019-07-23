Concert features Abrams from Cutler, Schuth from Eastport

The Eastport Arts Center’s popular summer concert series continues on August 2 and 9 with gifted Washington County-raised musicians who return home to share their new music. Soprano Molly Abrams will take the stage on Friday, August 2 at 7 pm, with a recital titled, ‘Seascape,’ featuring classical and musical theatre selections celebrating the coast, its beauty and its inhabitants, including selections by Gabriel Faure, Alan Menken, Kurt Weill, and Benjamin Britten, and piano accompaniment by Gregory Biss. A reception sponsored by The WaCo Diner will follow the concert.