Quoddy Voices will present its spring concerts on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m., at the Eastport Arts Center. The program, Around the World In 80 Minutes, is a rhythmic and joyful exploration of the great diversity of musical traditions in our world. The featured work is one recently composed for Quoddy Voices by Chinese composer Yujing Bai.