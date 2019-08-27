Celtic concerts welcome award-winning Connla

Calais Celtic Concerts is very excited to present one of Northern Ireland's best new groups, the multi-award-winning Connla, from Derry and Armagh, at the Calais High School on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. US/ 8 p.m. Canadian time. The doors will open at 6 p.m. EST.

Hailing from the cities of Armagh and Derry, the group is made up of Ciara McCafferty (vocals/ bodhran), Ciaran Carlin (Flute/Whistles) Paul Starrett (Guitar) Emer Mallon (Harp) and Conor Mallon ( Uilleann Pipes/Whistles).